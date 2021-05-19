'Direct Delhi govt to release Rs 549 crore'

New Delhi: South Delhi Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh wrote a letter to L-G Anil Baijal on Tuesday, requesting him to direct the Delhi government to release funds worth Rs 549.62 crore to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which had been recovered by the Delhi government on account of retrospective implementation of 5th DFC in the last two years.

"During the financial year 2019-20 and 2020-21 Delhi Government had recovered Rs 263.45 crore and Rs 285.39 crore to this account respectively from the due grant of BTA to SDMC. The total amount recovered so far is 549.62 crore. This is beyond the approval given by the Legislative Assembly", the South Delhi civic body said.

Mayor said in her letter that the SDMC was receiving a grant from the Delhi government as per the accepted recommendations of the third DFC till the financial year 2018-19. "The recommendations of the 5th DFC were accepted by the Delhi Government in January, 2019 but were implemented with retrospective effect from 1 April, 2016. Delhi government has further decided to recover the difference of grant due as per 5th DFC and grants already released as per 3 DFC during the year 2016-17 and 2017-18, but the same was never approved by the Legislative Assembly of the Delhi Government", she wrote.

In another letter, the SDMC Mayor also requested the L-G to intervene on reports that Delhi government is planning to close Covid Vaccination Centres run by the Civic Agency. "Your intervention at this stage would go a long way in helping SDMC to serve its population in the best possible way so as to help in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. At present SDMC is running CVCs for 45 + at 45 of its health units. Through the media it is learnt that the Delhi government is planning to close these sites", she said.