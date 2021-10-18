Dinhata: BJP workers from 263 families join Trinamool

KOLKATA: Ahead of the bypolls, the BJP suffered massive erosion in its support base in Dinhata constituency—which will also go to by-election on October 30—under Cooch Behar district as saffron party members belonging to 263 families joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).



The by-election in Dinhata became necessary after BJP MP Nisith Pramanik, who had defeated Udayan Guha of TMC by 57 votes in the 2021 Assembly election, did not take oath as a MLA.

The BJP supporters, who are residents of Dinhata Block 2 Nayarhat Gobarpara Gram Panchayat, joined TMC at a function held on Saturday. Udayan Guha, TMC candidate for the by-election and chairman of the party in Cooch Behar district handed over the flag to them. Mumtaz Begum, pradhan, Nayarhat Gram Panchayat and party leaders, including Mir Humayun Kabir and Ajijun Rahaman were also present at the joining ceremony.

Before the state Assembly polls, several supporters of TMC had defected to BJP after the saffron party gave them an impression that it would come to power in Bengal. After the results were announced on May 2, the turncoat workers became disillusioned and started switching over to the TMC again.

According to sources, Dinhata residents were upset with the BJP as its candidate didn't take oath as MLA.

The locals also complained that BJP leaders hadn't visited the constituency since the results were declared. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leaders claimed that the party would win the bypoll in the constituency.