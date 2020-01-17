Different varsity students observe Rohith Vemula's death anniv

New Delhi: Students from different universities all over the national Capital observed the death anniversary of Rohith Vemula on Friday. Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia held different events observing the day.



Vemula was the Ph.D. student who committed suicide after allegedly facing caste discrimination at the University of Hyderabad in 2016. Calling the event as 'Shahadat Diwas' (martyrdom day) many colleges of DU observed the day while also protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC. Lady Sri Ram College (LSR), which has been protesting against CAA for the past four days continued the demonstration.

Meanwhile, All India Ambedkar Mahasabha (AIAM), the All India People's Front (AIPF) and other activist groups threatened to stage protest across the country if the Centre did not withdraw CAA, NRC, NPA before the Budget session. The statement came after Dalit, Tribal and Muslim activists from different organisations held a press conference, to mark the death anniversary of Rohit Vemula.

Delhi University professor N Sukumar pointed out that Dalits, Adivasis, and the poor will be impacted the most by the CAA-NRC.

Dalit activist and Ambedkar Mahasabha president Ashok Bharati said that the "government has taken oath on the Constitution of India, not Manusmriti. If it wants to legislate and run the country according to the provisions in the Manusmriti, we will not accept it at all".

DU also held an event where the preamble was read and was attended by scores of students. Meanwhile, JNU also observed numerous events in remembrance and also named it 'Shahadat Diwas'.

"He changed everything. His death was not only tragic but a wake up call for those privileged class, who think caste issues don't exist anymore. If we don't wake up now, there will be nothing left in the near future. Our Constitution is in danger and we need to save it," said a student of Delhi University. Other than that, Ambedkar University also observed the martyrdom day.