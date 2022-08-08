Didn't receive any help from state govt: CWG medallist Divya Kakran

New Delhi: Divya Kakran on Friday won a bronze medal in the women's 68 kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Wishes poured in for Kakran after she won bronze medal but the wrestler took to her official Twitter account to make a request to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Divya Kakran tweeted, "Thank you for congratulating me on my medal victory, respected CM sir. I have a request to you that I have been living in Delhi for the last 20 years and doing my wrestling practice here, but so far I have not been given any kind of prize money from the state government, nor did I receive any help. @ArvindKejriwal."

"My only request to you is that I should be honoured in the same way as Delhi wrestlers who are honoured despite representing other states."