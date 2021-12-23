Top
Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > Didn't have symptoms, feel I got lucky: Recovered patient

Didn't have symptoms, feel I got lucky: Recovered patient

New Delhi: Delhi-based businessman Sahil Thakur, who has just recovered from a bout of infection from the Omicron variant of Covid, said he is currently home isolated after being discharged from a hospital, and a couple of security personnel "keep a watch" outside his house to ensure no one ventures out.

The 27-year-old Rohini resident, who had tested Covid positive after returning to Delhi from Dubai, said, even after the home isolation restrictions are lifted, "I have been told that I will be under 14-day observation at home, and doctors will check on me intermittently".

Thakur said he had travelled to Dubai recently for some business work, and flew back to Delhi on December 4 night.

"I did not have any symptoms, and I feel, I really got lucky. This is a highly transmissible variant, but my parents got tested and they came negative, plus a few other people I had come in contact with, also got themselves tested, and came negative. And, right now, we all have to be very careful," he cautioned.

"Everyone should wear masks, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, and try to avoid gatherings right now," said Thakur, who is fully vaccinated. The businessman said he had taken his second Covaxin shot in June.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X