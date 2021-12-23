Didn't have symptoms, feel I got lucky: Recovered patient

New Delhi: Delhi-based businessman Sahil Thakur, who has just recovered from a bout of infection from the Omicron variant of Covid, said he is currently home isolated after being discharged from a hospital, and a couple of security personnel "keep a watch" outside his house to ensure no one ventures out.



The 27-year-old Rohini resident, who had tested Covid positive after returning to Delhi from Dubai, said, even after the home isolation restrictions are lifted, "I have been told that I will be under 14-day observation at home, and doctors will check on me intermittently".

Thakur said he had travelled to Dubai recently for some business work, and flew back to Delhi on December 4 night.

"I did not have any symptoms, and I feel, I really got lucky. This is a highly transmissible variant, but my parents got tested and they came negative, plus a few other people I had come in contact with, also got themselves tested, and came negative. And, right now, we all have to be very careful," he cautioned.

"Everyone should wear masks, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, and try to avoid gatherings right now," said Thakur, who is fully vaccinated. The businessman said he had taken his second Covaxin shot in June.