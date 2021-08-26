Dhobi Ghat demolition: Activists, scribe detained

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained eight people including social activists and a reporter from the Jamia Nagar area during a demolition drive being conducted by the Delhi Development Authority in the Dhobi Ghat area here. Police claimed stones were thrown on JCB machines after one of the detainees allegedly "instigated slum residents of the Dhobi Ghat area", where an encroachment removal drive was being carried out by the DDA.



Police said on Wednesday the DDA team, to remove encroachment on DDA land, reached the Dhobi Ghat area. "They had requested for police protection during the removal and demolition program. A police team under the supervision of SHO Jamia Nagar was directed to ensure that no law and order issue arises during the removal," the official said.

As per the official, the demolition started at around 12.30 pm and it was going on smoothly. "After some time Suchita Dey from CPI(ML) Liberation reached the site with her associates and started arguing with DDA and police staff who were present there," police said.

The police claimed she allegedly instigated the slum residents to obstruct the DDA team. "Some residents started creating ruckus and threw stones at JCB machine. To avoid any law and order issue they were detained and taken to the police station," officials said.

As per one police official, the demolition was about to be over when the activists reached the spot and allegedly created a ruckus. Police have detained Suchita De, Rana Paul from the Urban planner, Arbab Ali (AISA), Sakir, Neha Tiwari, Raju Kumar, Srishti (journalist) and Rukhsana. "Due legal action is being taken," the officials said.

"I along with Arbab Ali, Neha Tiwari, Rana Paul from BSM and other slum dwellers have been arrested and brought to Jamia Police station when we were showing Delhi High court order of 5th June to DDA officials and asking them to stop illegal demolition at Dhobighat," Suchita De tweeted around 2.48 pm.

Meanwhile, Srishti, at around 6.42 PM, tweeted, "I have been released from Jamia Nagar police station. Thank you all so much for standing by me in this hour."

Later on Wednesday night, police officials confirmed that all those who had been detained had been let go. However, they also said that they have gone ahead and registered an FIR in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.