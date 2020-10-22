DHBVN directs builders to upgrade power infra so that DG sets can be shunned in Ggm

gurugram: Almost 20,000 families in 22 residential societies of Gurugram are now running the risk of going back to the "dark age" as the EPCA's guidelines on banning diesel generators start being implemented on the ground, as nearly 1,000 residents of Ramprastha City experienced on Tuesday. Now, however, the DHBVN has directed builders to provide an undertaking that they will be upgrading the power infrastructure in their respective societies to rid themselves of their dependence on diesel gensets. But residents in these societies have alleged that builders have not been spending the EDC on improving power infrastructure, leaving them to deal with power outages every year.



Thousands of residents living in the residential societies of ILD Greens, Imperia Esfera and Ramprastha City, on several occasions, have come forward and registered complaints against the builders for not upgrading power infrastructure.

Moreover, there have also been allegations against certain builders of not paying the power bills.

"The situation in Ramprastha city is completely pathetic. Most of the residents over here are working from home and their children have to attend the online classes. As there the builder has not developed the power infrastructure, we are being provided electricity through DG sets," said Amit Kumar, a resident there.