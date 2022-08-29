'Dhaula Kuan-Delhi airport road beautification project to be finished in 3 months'

New Delhi: Work on beautification of an 8-km stretch of road from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport here will be completed in three months, and similar aesthetic upgrading projects in several other parts of the city will be undertaken in a phased manner, officials said on Sunday.



Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday inspected the ongoing pilot project (spanning 1 km) of the aesthetic upgrade of the road from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport. As part of it, the 8-km stretch will be uniformly developed with flowering plants of different heights to achieve a stepped three-coloured pattern on the vacant spaces besides pavements and on the central verges, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.The L-G was informed that work has already commenced at different locations on the stretch. Locations have been identified for installing seven-eight fountains at traffic islands. Marble and sandstone statutes are also planned to be installed at traffic tri-junctions near Terminal 1 of the airport, officials said.

The 8-km stretch from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport was just a beginning and similar aesthetic upgrade projects in several other parts of the city will be undertaken in a phased manner, the L-G was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Inspected the 1km long pilot project of Aesthetic Upgradation work on Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport stretch today. Remaining 7 km stretch will be beautified & upgraded on similar lines in 3 months time. This will give the city a facelift & add to the national capital's image globally," he later tweeted.

"Our grass root workers including gardeners & Swachchata Sainiks carry a big responsibility of keeping the city clean & maintaining its aesthetics. Today, had lunch with these workers at Dhaula Kuan-IGI Road & lauded their efforts in city's makeover & making it beautiful," the L-G said in another tweet and shared pictures.

The beautification of the 1-km stretch near the Air Force Station, which was taken up as a pilot, has been completed with joint efforts of multiple government agencies including Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Work on the remaining 7-km stretch up to the IGI Airport will be completed in the next three months.

The L-G, accompanied by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials, during the inspection, also launched the plantation work on remaining parts of the corridor.