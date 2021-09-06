DGCA orders DDA to reduce heights of four Vasant Kunj buildings

New Delhi: The Director General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) has directed to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to reduce the height of buildings and structures in four apartments — Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada and Saraswati — in D-6 society of Vasant Kunj. This has left the residents worried.

On August 26, the aviation regulator gave an order to submit identified obstruction around Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here after a detailed survey by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

"DIAL forwarded the list of buildings and structures determined as forming Obstacles Limitations Surfaces (OLS) of IGI airport based on a survey conducted in the year of 2016 to this office including of buildings and structures at Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada and Saraswati apartments as obstacle penetrating the Inner Horizontal Surface (IHS) against their permissible top elevation," DGCA's final order read.

Based on the final order of DGCA, DDA has issued notice to the concerned department regarding a reduction in the height of the top four apartments of the building.

"Final order issued by DGCA to reduce the height of the said 15 numbers of towers to permissible limits within 60 days of issue of the notice or file appeal to DGCA within 60 days. This is for your kind information and further necessary action please," DDA's notice read.

(With inputs from agencies)