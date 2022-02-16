DFS to hire 11 retired fire officers as consultants to strengthen manpower

New Delhi: To ease increasing workload and to strengthen manpower, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) plans to hire 11 retired fire officers for regular inspections at Covid-designated hospitals, besides engaging them for administrative and legal works of the department among other activities, fire officials said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also approved the proposal submitted by the fire department which is all set to hire its retired officers, below the age of 65, as consultants on contract basis through walk-in interviews which will commence from February 21, they said.

This development comes after the department issued an order recently stating that it proposes to avail the services of 11 retired fire officers of the DFS, not below the rank of

station officer.

According to the DFS, the recruitment is being done to overcome shortage of staff and to strengthen the department which currently has multi-fold activities to handle, be it inspections, administrative or legal work.

The fire officials said that these officers, however, will not engage in any kind of fire-fighting operations.

When asked about the development, DFS Director Atul Garg said that they have already got the LG's approval to avail the services of 11 retired officers, who belonged to the DFS and were below the age of 65 years. They will join as fire officers but will not be engaged in any fire-fighting operations, he said.

"This will also help the fire department as the service of the retired officers will be availed in administrative and legal work, besides conducting inspections. They will provide a helping hand to our current staff," Garg said.