DFS planning to conduct firefighting course

New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service is planning to conduct a basic firefighting course for the staff of nursing homes and hospitals to better equip themselves in case of any emergency, officials said on Saturday.

Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service, said the Fire Department has proposed to conduct a half day basic firefighting training programme at Fire Safety Management Academy in Rohini where training will be imparted to the staff of nursing homes and hospitals in different

batches.

"Each batch would have 40 participants maximum and this basic safety training is essential for the employees of nursing homes and hospitals to keep themselves acquainted with evacuation and fire-fighting procedures. This will help them in dealing with any fire-related emergency while keeping in mind the safety and care of patients," he said.