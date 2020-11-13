DFS on high-alert for Diwali night

New delhi: Firefighters in the city are preparing for all eventualities with the Delhi Fire Services already having identified 20 locations where fire tenders will be deployed on Diwali to avoid mishaps. Besides, the fire department has decided to deploy over half a dozen patrolling bikes for narrow lanes where fire tender vehicles cannot enter easily.



As per DFS, vehicles will be deployed at Azad Market Chowk, Jaipur Golden Hospital, New Ashok Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Radha Soami Satsang - Bhati Mines, Bara Tooti Chowk, Tilak Nagar, Lajpat Nagar (Central Market), Lal Kuan Chowk, Lahori Gate, Nangloi, South Extension, Sonia Vihar, Mehrauli, Ghitorni Metro station, Alipur police station, Rani Bagh Market, DTC Depot Katran Market, Gandhi Nagar Market, Mahipalpur Chowk, Sangam Vihar, Mundka Metro Station, Chhatarpur Near Tivoli Garden.

"The places were identified based on rush, congestion, analysis of call records data of last year from where the fire service received maximum calls on Diwali," a fire official said. According to the fire department, it received at least 280 calls on Diwali last year.

DFS Director Atul Garg told Millennium Post that they are on alert and Saturday fire tenders will be deployed at strategic locations. "There is a complete ban on the sale, usage of firecrackers, but we are alert and equipped to deal with any emergencies," he said. He further added that not only firecrackers, but there are other factors responsible for fires which include candles, earthen lamps and improper wiring.