DFS deploys fire tenders in 10 major footfall areas
New Delhi: For a safe New Year's celebration, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has identified 10 vulnerable spots in the city where fire tenders will be deployed to tackle any untoward situation.
According to officials, the areas were identified based on the rush on New Year's eve. According to DFS, Connaught Place, Saket, Karol Bagh, Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar, Chattarpur Mandir, Defence Colony, Panchsheel Enclave, Vasant Vihar, Roshanara club are the places where fire tenders will be on standby. The main objective to deploy fire vehicles at strategic locations is to reduce the response time.
"In these areas, there are several pubs, famous city discotheques, temple, markets, restaurants. There will be large gatherings so we are keeping fire tenders on standby," an official said.
Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services told Millennium Post that comparing last year they have increased the deployment of fire tenders in four places. "In 2018 (New Year's eve), fire tenders were deployed at six places CP, Saket, Karol Bagh, Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar and Defence Colony," Garg said.
