Detention centre replica seen at Jamia protest site

NEW DELHI: A replica of a detention centre is now seen as at the Jamia Millia Islamia in what is seen another innovative means of protest against CAA and NRC.



The students were seen painting the cage-like structure as many stand to watch and click pictures.

Jamia Millia has been innovative in the for0ms of registering its dissent of CAA and various ways like Mahatma Gandhi photographs exhibition on the grill wall, Book reading square, placards writing section have been devised to effectively communicate the idea of dissent.

Meanwhile several students were seen with a brush in their hands painting the streets with slogans and caricatures against CAA and NRC.

"We are painting the street with oil paints, enamel paint or whatever we could lay our hands-on. This is the first time we are doing something like this, panting streets with slogans and sketches," said Shazia, an animation student of Jamia.

Protesters could be seen clicking selfies on the roads which have formed a major attraction for the visitors. While some posters read famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz poetry "Hum dekhenge, Laazim hai ki hum bhi dekhenge."

A candlelight march was also organised from Jamia Millia to Shaheen Bagh in solidarity with the Shaheen bagh women protesters against the NRC and CAA in which hundreds of people participated.

On Friday, some Sikh protesters from Dal Khalsa also joined the Jamia protest. They were mainly from Punjab.