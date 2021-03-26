Despite waiver of conversion fees, MCDs sending notices to shopkeepers, says AAP MLA

New Delhi: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that despite the waiver of conversion charges, the MCDs have started sending notices to shopkeepers over it. He alleged that MCDs are trying to harass the shopkeepers by threatening them with the sealing of shops in case they fail to deposit conversion fees.



"Earlier the BJP-ruled MCD extorted crores of money from the shopkeepers in the name of the monitoring committee," he said. The new notice says that every shopkeeper will have to submit or deposit conversion charges before March 31, 2021 and if they fail to do so then their shops can be sealed.

While speaking at a press conference Bharadwaj said that before election the BJP put up posters thanking PM Modi for waiving off conversion fees and are now extorting money from shopkeepers. He said that the North MCD collected Rs 1007 crores from conversion charges without maintain any account of it and now Rs 1.55 crore is remaining.

"We got to know that the BJP ruled MCD has completely finished or utilised this collected money. It is unfortunate that less now just less 10 percent of this collected money is with the BJP ruled MCD," the AAP leader said.

He said that to hide such corruptions the BJP does not want the Delhi Assembly committees to look after these matters and ask questions to the MCD.

In the name of conversion charges the North MCD collected Rs 1,007 crore out of which they have used just Rs 30 crore for the development of the markets, he said.