Despite sunshine, 'cold day' conditions prevail

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital witnessed cold day conditions on Thursday despite the city getting more hours of sunshine than the last few days. The city's maximum temperature plummeted three notches to settle at 19.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted shallow fog in the morning on Friday. It said cold day conditions prevailed at Lodhi Road, Mayur Vihar and Narela observatories.

However, at Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker of Delhi, there were no cold day conditions for the day.

Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the weather office said. According to IMD, a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

A "severe cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

Lodhi Road observatory witnessed cold day conditions as the maximum temperature here settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal while the minimum was 5.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.