Despite rolling back property tax hikes, MCD show-causing traders: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, despite having withdrawn the earlier imposed tax hikes, was still sending show-cause notices to traders, demanding taxes due as per the withdrawn hiked rates.

AAP MLA and leader Atishi said that she had with her copies of three show-cause notices, seeking property taxes to the tune of Rs 75 lakh, Rs 25 lakh, and Rs 22 lakh respectively from traders. "Today, the East MCD has sent notices on the basis of the taxes which have been rolled back. Not just a handful but several commercial properties have received such notices," Atishi said. The AAP questioned as to under which law, the MCD was sending these "baseless notices" when the hikes had been

rolled back.