Despite reluctance from 'top leaders', we are confident, say farmers' unions

New Delhi: Ahead of the fifth round of talks between the farmers and the Centre over the three new farm bills today (Thursday), farmer leaders representing farmers from all across the country have categorically conveyed to the Agriculture Ministry that the talks cannot go forward unless farmer leaders representing all states are included in them.



They go on to list out some of their key demands, which in addition to seeking the repealing of the three farm laws, also seeks that the implementation of these legislations be put off till a resolution can be arrived at through the ongoing talks.

The letter with all the pointers, including the demands of the farmers, was sent to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

In addition to announcing some of these demands at a press conference on Wednesday, the farmers held an internal meeting to discuss how they would approach the next round of talks. The meeting was attended by all the farmer leaders and the core committee members.

In the letter to Agriculture Tomar, the leaders have attached a three-page report on how the three farm laws are bad for farmers and how some of its side-effects had already started showing in states like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. They also made legal arguments saying these laws were supplanting state agriculture laws and since agriculture was a state subject, the Centre did not have the authority to replace them under the federal structure.

In fact, in their evening presser, Yogendra Yadav, who was earlier stopped from attending the talks after senior government ministers objected to his presence, said, "There are rumours being spread that this is just about Punjab so we just want to show that we have leaders from different states. This is just a small show of our unity."

According to sources, the December 3 meeting, might also not yield results, as the leaders could sense reluctance from the Centre's side.

"While most ministers have agreed, some top leaders have refused to budge, which is why we feel there is going to be a delay. We believe no concrete decision will come out before December 5," a member from the farmers' committee told Millennium Post.

The letter also stated that since the passing of the bill, prices have started plummeting in Mandis of Haryana, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. "The movement is only getting bigger and if the Centre fails to do anything more people are going to join in," Shakar Dareka, member of a Maharashtra kisan union said.

Meanwhile, more than 1500 Nirankaris joined protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border. The group, which came in tractors and horses, started their march on Tuesday and reached the site Wednesday morning. More farmers are expected to join the protest.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh added that various players, artists and celebrities have collectively decided to give back their national awards in solidarity. "We also received information that retired army men are also going to give back their medals and awards in solidarity. Want to salute those players who, in order to save the country, are giving back their awards," he said.

In addition, the farmer leaders also appealed to the Centre that thousands of farmers were waiting peacefully and patiently for the government to listen to their grievances on the country's national highways. They said three deaths had already been reported among them and that it would be inhuman for the govt to not resolve this issue immediately.