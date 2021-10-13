Despite crisis, no power cuts in Delhi as AAP ensuring supply via gas electricity generation: Jain

New Delhi: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said there have been no power cuts in the national capital despite a crisis as the Arvind Kejriwal government is ensuring round-the-clock supply through electricity generation from gas at much higher rates.



He said the city buys electricity from coal-based power plants in neighbouring states, but these states are unable to generate electricity due to coal crunch.

The power minister further claimed that the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has to provide 3,500 Mega Watt (MW) power to Delhi under the purchase agreement, but it is giving only 1,750 MW which is half of the agreement.

The NTPC, however, clarified that it was providing required power to Delhi although city discoms have been scheduling only 70 per cent of the electricity.

"NTPC has been making available required #power for Delhi. As the data shows (1st October to 11th October), Delhi DISCOMs have been scheduling only 70% of power that has been made available by NTPC," NTPC said in a tweet.

Jain said all coal-based power plants in Delhi are non-functional and that the BJP was spreading "rumours" about the same.

He said the national capital has gas-powered electric power plants, but the Centre has stopped giving gas to the city at a controlled rate. Thus, the Delhi government has to buy gas at market rates to generate electricity, he added.

"This has increased the cost of power generation to the Delhi government. Despite this, there has been no power cut in the city and the AAP government is ensuring 24 7 electricity to the people, the minister asserted.

He also asked the central government whether there is really a coal shortage in the country or is it "deliberately" cutting power.

He said chief ministers of around six states have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Be it Punjab, Andhra Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh, power cuts are being imposed everywhere in the country except Delhi, Jain added.