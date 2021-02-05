Despite challenges, all worth it, say med students on Covid duty

New Delhi: Exhaustion and fatigue due to wearing PPE kits for long hours, excessive scrutiny from the administration coupled with pressure from patients and their families, being exposed to the risk of the novel Coronavirus... these are just some experiences that medical students remember from their stint in COVID-19 wards. Across hospitals in Delhi, this past year saw medical students handle unforeseen circumstances and pressure, battling among the highest COVID-19 cases in the country — even before they finished their courses.



Dr Anjali Chowdhary, a 2nd year PG General Surgery student at Maulana Azad Medical College is attached to Lok Nayak teaching hospital, one of the largest-bedded Covid hospitals in the capital. "Maintaining my focus, addressing the patients' concerns, even after wearing the PPE kit for several hours was the most difficult for me. I would faint from the fatigue and many times the nursing staff had to resuscitate me", she said. "It was the peak of summer, no one prepared for COVID-19 (wards did not have central air conditioning). After sweating for 5-6 hours in the PPE kit, we would be completely exhausted but immediately had to complete paperwork because COVID-19 came with a lot of political pressure".

Most PG students said they worked 12-hour-shifts at least. At least 6 hours of the shift were spent in a COVID-19 ward wearing full PPE gear. For those scrubbing into surgery, PPE kits could not be removed till the procedure lasted, which takes upto 8 to 9 hours on average. Fogging and reduced visibility were added challenges.

"Patients' families would call us for any updates because they could not contact their relatives at all. But the saddest part however was the lack of trust. In India, either doctors are gods because the patient recovers, or an absolute villain if they succumb to the disease, there is no in-between", Dr Chowdhury added.

While she herself did not test positive for COVID-19, several of her colleagues did. Dr Naresh, a 3rd-year resident said that he contracted the disease a little before Diwali but has not fully recovered his sense of smell till now. "I was on bed-rest and isolation for about 20 days after which I rejoined duty. While I did not record a very high temperature or severe cough, I did experience debilitating weakness. However, the strangest thing is that even now, I have only faintly recovered my sense of smell.

Even though their experiences were harrowing by all accounts with an apparent lack of appreciation and those posted in COVID-only hospitals missed out on almost a year of clinical training, none seem to regret the experience. In fact, some undergraduate students even volunteered to serve in wards with COVID-19 positive patients, called 'Red Zones'.

Kamaal Bakhtavar, a 4th-year student at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini had to stay in isolation for a month, report for early morning shifts (many times on an empty stomach) and fight extreme fatigue and the fear of contracting an as yet unknown disease. Yet, he says he does not regret the experience and is unlikely to experience something similar anytime soon.