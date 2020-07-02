Despite Centre's Unlock 2.0 order, Noida & Gzb to maintain status quo on Delhi border

Noida/Ghaziabad: Despite the Ministry of Home Affairs issuing fresh guidelines for Unlock 2.0 on Tuesday which stipulate that no state can impose restrictions on inter-state movement of citizens or have a requirement for special entry passes, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to leave the decision to open borders with the Capital to the discretion of the local administrations in Noida and Ghaziabad, both of which have decided to maintain the status quo.



Both districts have made it clear that the border with Delhi will remain sealed as has been so far and people with special passes, permission slips and employed in essential services will only be allowed to cross over. The state government has directed both administrations to take a call after discussions with the health and police departments. Moreover, despite the Centre relaxing night curfew timings to 10 pm-5 am, both districts have decided to keep the night curfew for three more hours.

Senior administrative officials have said that the decision has been taken after holding discussions with the health department and police and their assessment showed that many of their new infections were coming from the Capital.

"As there has been a spurt in the number of positive cases in both Noida and Ghaziabad in the past one month, the sources of most of these cases have been traced to Delhi. Also, there are chances that the situation might turn worse if inter-state movement is allowed at this moment. It has been decided to maintain status quo till further orders," said a senior administrative officer.

The officer added that the timings of night curfew have also remained unchanged thus restricting the movement of people except those engaged in essential services. "For both Noida and Ghaziabad, the night curfew will remain imposed from 8 pm to 6 am daily which means that no movement of people or the opening of shops and markets will be allowed during this time," the officer added.