Despite 75 yrs of Independence, dreams of martyrs remain unfulfilled, says CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas at the Delhi Legislative Assembly while stating that none of their dreams have been fulfilled despite 75 years of Independence.



While talking about the steps taken by his party to fulfil those dreams, Kejriwal said that AAP government offices in Delhi and Punjab will display portraits of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb, instead of

Chief Ministers or party leaders and appealed to the BJP to do the same.

"I am beyond thrilled that the Delhi government, along with the newly formed Punjab government have taken the crucial decision of solely displaying portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar, and not any party leaders or ministers," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government has put an end to dirty politics of corruption and discrimination, and introduced an honest model for progress in education, health, electricity, water, and roads, he said.

"It pains me to witness that the dreams for which Shaheed Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life, have not come true even 75 years after India gained its independence. Not a single

state or central government attempted to work for the welfare of the common public. Merely petty politics has

taken place in the name of governance, irrespective of whichever party has held power," the CM said.

He also elaborated how the AAP-led government is the only government that has put an end to the dirty politics of corruption, plundering, and discrimination, and installed in its place an honest model for progress in education and health.

The Aam Aadmi Party became the first government which began the process of fulfilling the dream which was envisioned by Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, and we are consistently following the path laid down by their ideals, he said.

The AAP which recently formed its government in Punjab with Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Mann and his Cabinet honoured Bhagat Singh by taking their oath in his hometown in Khatkar Kalan area. The entire world watched as the Punjab CM, instead of participating in a lavish oath taking ceremony at the Raj Bhawan or in the state capital, chose to pay his respects along with the entire Punjab state government by going to Bhagat Singh's birthplace for his officiation, the Delhi CM pointed out.

He appealed to everyone belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party that they display the portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in all of their offices as well.

The BJP on Wednesday pointed out that only Bhagat Singh's picture was displayed in the Delhi government's advertisements in newspapers on Shaheedi Diwas and urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that martyrs should "not be divided".

The chief minister said that it was indeed a mistake and assured that it will not be repeated after Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the matter during his address to pay homage to martyrs on the first day of the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly.

Only Shaheed Bhagat Singh's photo is there in advertisements issued by the Delhi government in newspapers. It doesn't have pictures and names of martyrs Sukhdev and Rajguru. Martyrs of the country should not be divided, Bidhuri said in House.