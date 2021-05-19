Desperate bid to save villages by reviving neglected clinics

Noida: With reports of several health infrastructures lying unused in the rural area of the district, the health department is now mulling hard to make them operational in order to enhance medical facilities in rural areas which are grappling with the rapid spread of the virus. While the renovation work is underway, the health department's focus is to enhance testing and vaccination.



These non-functional buildings are situated in Khandera village of Dadri, Community Health Center (CHC) in Jewar, Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) in Rabupura and Bilaspur area of Gautam Buddh Nagar. However, the overgrown bushes at the primary healthcare Center (PHC) in Khandera village, which was waiting for deployment of medical staff for over the past five years, were shredded on Tuesday and Covid testing along with vaccination drive for designated age group has been started, initially.

The PHC in Khandera is expected to cater to at least a dozen villages in the vicinity once getting functional. Villagers said that they will not have to rely upon private hospitals or local quacks after a government health Center is functional in their area.

Similarly, the CHC in Jewar is almost ready and set to open. Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh along with Chief Medical Officer Dr Deepak Ohrie conducted an inspection of preparedness at hospital on Tuesday.

Informing over the upcoming facility, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said that the health Center will be operational by Thursday, May 20. "Initially we are starting the facility as L-1 Covid hospital and will be a dedicated hospital to treat Covid patients. However, in the future, when Covid is over, this hospital will cater to all types of patients and will boost medical facility in the area," said Singh while adding that the healthcare centers in Bilaspur and Rabupura area are also expected to be started very soon.

Senior health officials have said that it was the lack of adequate staff that had rendered the health centres non-functional.

"There is shortage of healthcare workers in district for which we have written to state government multiple times. With increased pressure during Covid, the doctors and healthcare staff are on multiple duties including rapid response teams (RRTs), dedicated Covid hospitals, control room call Center and other Covid related duties. More healthcare staff is expected to be enrolled very soon to overcome crisis," said CMO, Dr Ohrie.