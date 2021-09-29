Deshbhakti Curriculum: 'Every kid in Delhi will be a true patriot'

New Delhi: Every child in Delhi will be a patriot in the true sense, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exuded as he launched the Delhi government's ambitious 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' on Tuesday, which is an activities-based class for students of nursery to Standard 12 in all Delhi government schools to teach them patriotism.



At the launch event held at Chhatrasal Stadium, the chief minister remarked that nowadays people feel patriotic only while raising the Tricolour or singing the national anthem. But patriotism has to be a continually evolving feeling within everyone, he said.

"In the last 74 years, we taught physics, chemistry and maths in our schools but did not teach 'deshbhakti' to the children. Patriotism is within all of us but it needs a push. Every child in Delhi will be a patriot in the truest sense. The 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' will prove to be instrumental in the country's development and will take India forward rapidly."

The 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' will be rolled out from nursery to Class 12 as and when schools reopen for the respective grades. The curriculum won't have any textbooks. Facilitator's handbooks have been designed for three cohorts — nursery to class five; classes six to eight and classes nine to 12 — and these will be used to inculcate patriotism among the students through simple activities.

The facilitator's handbooks for two cohorts — classes 6 to 8 and 9-12 — and 100 stories of freedom fighters and patriots were also unveiled at the launch event. The curriculum has been prepared by the Delhi Government school teachers, with inputs from NGO partners and experts.

Raising the slogans 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Vande Matram', the chief minister said, "We need to develop an environment wherein we all and our children constantly feel patriotic at every step we take. Patriotism has to be a continually evolving feeling within all of us."

Kejriwal said all kinds of professionals are coming up but 'deshbhakt professionals' are not being developed.

"A 'deshbhakt' doctor would look to help maximum people and not just collect the highest fees. 'Deshbhakt' professionals would return from work thinking how they can further contribute to society and not how to rake in more money from under the table. A patriotic officer won't think about bribes but about clearing the most number of files to help the people," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the students will not be asked to memorise historical facts and the curriculum will not preach moral values.

"We should learn how Babasaheb (Ambedkar) surpassed the definitions of political independence and vowed for social and mental independence and how he laid a strong constitution for us," he said.