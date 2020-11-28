Deputy CM Sisodia opens world-class hockey field

New Delhi: In a major boost to the sports infrastructure of the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated Delhi's newly built world-class hockey astro turf at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Ashok Nagar.



He said, "We have ensured world-class facilities to the players from a young age. It is now the responsibility of the coaches and players to make the country proud by bringing in medals, and showcasing their talent at international events."

Sisodia said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is providing all the support to the promising players so that no talent is left behind because of basic lack to facilities and finances.

Renowned two-time Olympic medalist, wrestler Sushil Kumar was also present at the inauguration.

Sisodia said that the project cost Rs 5.78 crore to build this world-class hockey Astro Turf. "If the players get an opportunity to play on this ground, then I'll consider this money recovered. But if no talented player plays here, or emerges out of here, then it's all in vain. This is why I believe it is the responsibility of the school and the sports officials to ensure that players are able to use this ground, and its facilities."