Deputy CM Sisodia felicitates toppers of Delhi govt's Craftsman Training Scheme

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday felicitated toppers of Craftsman Training Scheme of the city government's Industrial Training Institutes. "The talented students coming out of training institutes like Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will write a new story for the future. Our country will become developed only when the youth of the country is skilled. Along with getting the degree, the youth will have to become skilled," he said.



Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, rued that there has been a lot of loss to the education of children due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding this, he instructed, the principals that in the remaining time, students should be given a chance to spend time in doing more and more practical work.

Delhi's ITIs are performing very well in the field of skill education. We are living in an era where life cannot be easy without skills. Only skilled youth can lay the foundation of a developed country. Any feedback from students to improve ITIs will be extremely useful to us so that our youth can receive world-class training," the minister said. Due to the closure of ITIs during the pandemic, the students suffered a lot and had very little time to do practical work.

"In order to eliminate this learning gap and reduce the loss of learning, the Deputy CM directed all the headmasters of ITIs to prepare a program of action at the earliest for students to be given more practical work so that they have practical knowledge of their course when they seek employment," a Delhi government official said.

In 19 government ITIs of Delhi, students are provided training in 49 trades. All these trades are affiliated by the National Council for Vocational Training. "About 11,000 students enrol in these institutes every year, and after training, more than 80 per cent of the students get employment easily," the official added.