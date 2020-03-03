Deputy CM Sisodia directs officials to conduct PTM

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday has directed officials in the Education department to conduct parent-teacher meetings in government and government-aided schools in north-east and the adjoining riot-affected areas. The parent-teacher meeting is being conducted in light of the recent violence in the national Capital which the children witnessed. A 24-hour helpline has been set up for the traumatised children to talk to councillors and deal with stressful situations.



The School Management Committee (SMC), which is an integral part of an engagement mechanism in the government and government-aided schools, will also participate in persuading the parents to attend the parent-teacher meeting (PTM).

Deputy Chief Minister said: "We are conducting special parent-teacher meetings in the affected areas in north-east Delhi. The Health department has also been directed to provide councillors for people who were traumatised in the recent violence."

An official in the Education department of the Delhi government said: "Teachers have been advised to talk to parents about how to bring the children's life back on track. Education Vocational Guidance (EVG) councillors who were earlier assigned to counsel children in stressful situations like examinations or any other matter will now be counselling children who have been traumatised in the Delhi riots. Children can use the 24-hour helpline – 1800116888/10580 – set up by the Delhi government to communicate with a Councillor." Private schools have also been advised by the Delhi government to counsel the children and talk to parents about restoring normalcy in their child's life, the official said.

Children's trauma

A 13-year-old Ishani Sharma wakes up crying at night, she sees scary men chasing her with rods in her dream. She has not been able to sleep well since the riots. The Sharmas have lived all their life in Shiv Vihar but are currently residing at a relatives house nearby. Theirs was one of the many households that were burnt and vandalised. Her father Akash said that only he went back to see the remains of his house that his father had built. He did not want his wife and daughter to see the misery which currently unfolds in the north-east area. "Ishani has been having trouble eating and sleeping. She follows her mother to the kitchen these days and refuses to sleep alone at night."

Ishani's story is relatable to eight-year-old Alauddin in Mustafabad. He too has scary dreams but he does not remember them when he wakes up. His mother, Alia, said

that he has been bed-wetting since the riots. She said: "Earlier he would get up at night and use the washroom. I have shouted at him because I have to wash the clothes. I am staying at my sister's house and it feels awkward because he ruins the bed every day and I have to clean up."