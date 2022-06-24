Deputy CM Sisodia conducts surprise road inspection for 3rd consecutive day

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted yet another surprise inspection visiting the road stretch from Vidhan Sabha to Chandagi Ram Akhara on Thursday. During the inspection of the road, he directed the concerned PWD officials to not just focus on strengthening the roads but also making them aesthetically appealing and beautiful.



Sisodia said, "The Kejriwal Government's aim is to provide a pleasant commuting experience to all commuters across Delhi. For this, maintenance work of all roads should be done on priority and with full commitment. Any laxity on the part of PWD officials will not be tolerated. Engineers must look into every detail of the road aesthetics and ensure that roads are well-maintained, smooth, have green belts on either side and are beautiful."

During the visit the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the PWD portfolio, spotted cracks at various spots and directed the engineers to get it repaired on time before it leads to any inconvenience to the commuters and instructed the officials to get the re-carpeting of roads done soon. Sisodia said that engineers on duty need to ensure that markings on roads are extremely important and must not go invisible at any time of the year and field officers should keep a check on this as a priority.

Sisodia said that officials need to follow the road maintenance standards set by the government which includes cleanliness, landscaping, and others. He directed the officials that along with the strengthening of the road, new signage should be installed on the road and proper road marking should be done keeping the norms in mind. Along with this, he also instructed to plant better varieties of plants at the central verge and maintain greenery on either side of the road.

He added that road maintenance activities should not affect the commuters on this route and should be done at the time when movement of traffic is less.