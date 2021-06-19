Deputy CM reviews progress of Sports Univ

new delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday reviewed the progress of the upcoming Delhi Sports University. He said the university will have world-class facilities and provide exceptional training to budding sportspersons.

"The Delhi Sports University shall be a unique institution in the world of sports, and shall confer degrees up to the PhD level. Till now, irrespective of the accolades they win in sports, sportspersons need to choose another discipline to get an academic degree. Otherwise, applying for a job becomes difficult. Now, sportspersons will not need a degree in any other discipline," Sisodia said in the review meeting.

"They shall be conferred degrees based on their performance. A team of the university shall decide on the course structures, after due consideration of various sports," he said.