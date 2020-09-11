Deputy CM meets hoteliers and restaurant owners

new delhi: Dy CM Sisodia met the representatives of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India and heard about their challenges. He said that if the hotels and restaurants are opened again, and people come out ensuring all precautions, it will not only bring energy back to their lives but also in the economy. He said that staying at home is not the solution and we need to restart the normal way of living life with all precautions. Sisodia said, "we should learn from innovative global practices in hotel and restaurant business so that we can develop a locally relevant model for ourselves." He said that the Delhi government is committed to help the businesses in these difficult times and their issues will be resolved at the earliest. The representatives spoke about the different issues pertaining to hotel business in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

and Delhi.