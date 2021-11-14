Deputy CM lays foundation stone for construction of 24 smart classrooms

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone for the construction of 24 state-of-the-art smart classrooms with all modern facilities of online learning at government Co-Ed Sarvodaya Secondary School at Maidangarhi.



After laying the foundation stone for the new block, he said, "The Kejriwal government is committed to providing world-class quality education to every child studying in government schools in Delhi.There is an increase in the trust parents place in government schools. In this session, 2.70 lakh

children from private schools have moved to government schools."

The upcoming building block will adopt environment friendly practices with solar panels installed on its roof, which will serve to meet the power consumption of the building block.

About 200 students have newly joined this government school in this session, most of them are from private schools. "With an increase in the number of students, a block of 24 new classrooms is being constructed here. All these would be smart classrooms

equipped with modern facilities, combined desk, projector and all facilities related to online learning will also be present in the classroom," said the deputy CM.