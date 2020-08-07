Deputy CM lashes out at DU colleges

New Delhi: As teachers and professors from 12 Delhi government-funded colleges under the Delhi University continue to protest against non-payment of grants-in-aid, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday lashed out against the colleges for saying they were unable to pay salaries despite the Delhi government having increased the budget for these colleges by 70 per cent in the last five years.



The colleges are resisting or delaying the formation of governing bodies and rejecting nominees appointed by the Delhi government to hide corruption in their administration, the Education Minister alleged.

Sisodia said, "There have been multiple complaints of corruption in the administration of DU colleges. That is why they are resisting or delaying the formation of governing bodies and rejecting nominees appointed by the Delhi government. I had written to the DU Vice-Chancellor last month about these corruption allegations and am yet to receive a response."

The budget of DU colleges was increased from Rs 144.39 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 242.64 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 243 crore in 2020-21, the Delhi Government said in a statement, adding that last year's (2019-20) budget was set at Rs 242.64 crore, which was "adequate to meet all their expenses". "Why is DU now complaining of inadequate funds despite Rs 27 crore increased allocation in the last two years alone?" the Deputy CM asked.

"Of the Rs 243 crore budgeted for 2020-21, Rs 56.25 crore has already been released by the end of July 2020 i.e. approximately 23 per cent budget. So why are DU colleges not able to pay salaries for April, May and June? Apart from DU colleges, the Delhi government also funds many of the universities that come directly under the administration of its education department. We never hear instances of them running out of funds or unable to pay the salaries of their staff," he added.