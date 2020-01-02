Deputy CM inaugurates new government school building in Shahbad Dairy

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed building of Government Girls Senior Secondary school, in Shahbad Dairy.



Sisodia said, "When I came to this school almost two years ago, I marked the dilapidated condition of the building and had resolved to get it reconstructed for the children. I know that the past year had been challenging for the students and the staff along with the HOS, as the school building was getting reconstructed. Just as we face discomfort and try to adjust as some parts of our own houses undergo renovation, it was the same case here."

Praising the staff and students who patiently adjusted while the building was reconstructed, he said, "Our patience has reaped fruits today. In the absence of proper toilets and other amenities, it was nothing less than a harrowing experience for our teachers and students to stay in school for long hours. So, we decided to rebuild the school with well-furnished toilets and washrooms. Our aim was to reconstruct this building in such a way that we wouldn't be in need of another renovation for at least next 20 years. I am very happy to gift this building to the students and staff of the school."