Deputy CM: Deshbhakti classes motivating children to work hard

New Delhi: The Deshbhakti curriculum is inculcating the spirit to serve the nation in our children and it is helping students in class 11th-12th to choose the right career paths and work hard for themselves, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday during his visit to Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya No. 3. During the visit, students shared their experiences of the Deshbhakti curriculum with the Deputy Chief Minister and said that the curriculum has taught them to be responsible citizens as well as focus on their future goals.



During the interaction, a Class 11 student, Pushpa said, "In Class 11, we start thinking about our career prospects and start working on it. In such a situation, the Deshbhakti curriculum has taught me to work hard for my career, and fulfill my dreams. I read in the Deshbhakti Curriculum how our freedom fighters dreamed of making India free and fulfilled that dream even by sacrificing their lives. It inspires me that I too can fulfill my dreams by working hard." Another student, Aditya said, "In class 11th-12th, we start thinking about becoming doctors, engineers, teachers, software professionals, entrepreneurs, etc. To fulfill these career aspirations, we start working hard for our own growth. But the Deshbhakti curriculum has taught us how we can work for the progress of the country along with our profession and progress."

Delhi government's Deshbhakti curriculum aims to instill the spirit of patriotism and nationhood among every child studying in the government schools.