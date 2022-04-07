Deputy CM and Env Minister meet 'Wetland Mitras'

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday met the 'Wetland Mitras' of the city and took suggestions from them on ways to conserve the wetlands in the Capital.



The Delhi government is keen to rejuvenate the wetlands for which it has launched the scheme of 'Wetland Mitra' — who are working diligently to save the wetlands.

In the volunteer-based program, any person above 12 years of age can become a 'Wetland Mitra' and the responsibility includes spreading awareness among locals about wetlands, and alerting the authorities on wetland encroachment, and solid waste dumping, waste treatment and other issues.

"It is a matter of great pleasure to see self-motivated people coming forward as 'Wetland Mitras' for rejuvenation of wetlands in Delhi," the Deputy CM said. Residents of the city who want to join hands with the government as "Wetland Mitra" can log in and register on http://dpgs.delhigovt.nic.in and register.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that wetlands are an important part of Delhi's ecosystem. The wetlands support aquatic life and are a source of water, it also helps to recharge groundwater and helps in controlling the climate and floods, but due to lack of attention to the wetlands, the condition is deteriorating gradually.

"It is important for local people, who live nearby these wetlands, to come forward and help the government in wetlands' rejuvenation programs. Their support is needed in spreading awareness about the importance of these wetlands and the need to protect them," Sisodia said.