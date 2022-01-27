Dept of Women and Child Development organises "Bal Samvad"

New Delhi: The Department of Women and Child Development, Delhi organised a special Bal Samvad with girls residing in government-run Child Care Institutions on the occasion of National Girl Child Day on January 24 this year.

All senior officers heading various branches of the department, including Dr Rashmi Singh, Spl Secretary cum Director, DWCD, interacted online with girls, other residents, caregivers and Superintendents of the Child Care Institutions broadly on two dialogues - 'Main hu Leader' for instilling leadership in girls and 'Cyber Surakshit Samudaay for creating safe cyberspaces.

This came as part of the CCIs' initiatives in collaboration with Room to Read and Space2Grow resource partners respectively.