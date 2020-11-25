Deploy Ayurveda doctors in Covid wards if they are competent, resident docs say

New delhi: Resident Doctors at the Delhi government-run Maulana Azad Medical College and associated hospitals have asked the Centre to deploy Ayurveda practitioners in Covid-19 wards if they were competent enough to perform general surgery such as ophthalmology and dental procedures.



The letter addressed to the Home Minister and Delhi Chief Minister's Office, came after the Ministry of AAYUSH notifying that Ayurveda doctors will now be allowed to perform a variety of general surgeries like ENT, ophthalmology, and dental procedures.

"Recently the central government has deployed 750 allopathic doctors from all over the nation to Delhi to tackle the surge in COVID cases. Delhi government during the same time also issued an order to involve 4th and 5th years medical students who do not even have provisional medical certification to work in COVID care. Regardfully, we wish to ask that if AYUSH practitioners are more competent than 4th and 5th-year medical undergraduate students then they should be deployed in the tertiary care hospitals for providing care to COVID-19 patients in similar grounds to that of the allopathic medical doctors," a statement by LNJP's Resident Doctors' Association said.

The statement added that the allopathic medical fraternity has been working "tirelessly" for more than 8 months now to "serve the nation during the COVID pandemic".

"Many of our colleagues have given supreme sacrifice while in duty for the same and around half of our workforce have acquired the COVID infection in due process. All of them have returned back to duty following recovery. They have not met their families for long now. They have suffered academic losses. At exclusively COVID dedicated facility like Lok Nayak Hospital, surgeons have not touched scalpels, physicians have not seen any patient other than COVID, newly joined students have been sent to peripheral centers for clerical jobs related to COVID care," the statement signed by the association's president Dr Keshav Singh and Dr Prateek Goel, general secretary said.

Urging the government to take necessary steps keeping in view the public health RDA said that any wrong direction in the present scenario may "change the course of medical management in India and endanger thousands of lives".