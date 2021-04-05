'Deplorable' parking space at CP leading to underutilisation

New Delhi: In a recent study of the utilisation of parking spaces at Connaught Place, the Delhi Traffic Police has found that deplorable conditions of the underground parking lot under Palika Bazaar — a common site for open defecation — has led to its poor utilisation and as a remedy, suggested to the New Delhi Municipal Council that a slightly higher price be charged for vehicles parked at CP for over four hours.



This was part of a detailed proposal the police have submitted to civic authorities in a bid to decongest traffic in the area and upgrade the underutilised parking facilities in the area.

"At present, the underground parking area in Palika Bazaar is being used only 40 per cent and even the multi-level parking system at Baba Kharak Singh Marg is being utilised for only about 20-30 per cent while the surface parking is being fully used," one traffic official said.

The Delhi Traffic Police said it has conducted a series of meetings with officials of the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) and the NDMC over the past two months regarding a proposal to upgrade the parking facility at Connaught Place.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Southern Range) S D Mishra said the proposal has been made to set up an enhanced parking facility at Connaught Place and create space for pedestrians.

According to the latest proposal, the underground parking facility near Palika Bazaar needs to be upgraded as it is in very "bad shape". Also, the safety aspect needs to be addressed as there is no suitable lighting.

During the meetings, NDTA General Secretary Vikram Badhwar had pointed out that one of the main reasons for the underutilisation of underground parking adjacent to Palika Bazaar was the "pathetic condition" of the parking space.

"There is a safety issue involved as there is no proper lighting, especially on the lower floors, making the parking space dark. The vagabonds defecate and urinate there. The staircases also needed immediate repair. There was no lift for the elderly or the disabled person," he had said.

Responding to this, the traffic officials said women, differently-abled persons and the elderly who own shops in Connaught Place can park their cars at surface-level parking, but the NDTA should try to convince others to start using the underground parking.

"We have emphasised on the need to encourage the shopkeepers, owners of commercial establishments and their employees to park their vehicles at the underground parking adjacent to Palika Bazaar rather than using above-ground parking. This way it would reduce the pressure on the surface-level parking in Connaught Place and also ensure that adequate parking space is available for the customers coming to Connaught Place, the senior traffic official said.

The traffic police has also suggested the NDMC to have fixed rates for underground and surface-level parking.

The plan to make Connaught Place a vehicle-free zone, to decongest the heritage shopping arcade continued to be delayed for years and remained only on paper due to stiff resistance from traders, inadequate parking facilities and the lack of a foolproof traffic management plan that were cited as reasons for the non-implementation of the plan.