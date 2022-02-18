Departmental enquiry ordered after Umar Khalid produced in handcuffs despite court order, DG Prisons served notice

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Thursday issued notice to DG, Prisons on a plea moved by Umar Khalid, accused in connection with Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, seeking a departmental enquiry into his illegal production in handcuffs earlier today despite judicial orders directing the jail authorities to produce him in a routine manner, without any fetters, according to legal news website Live Law.



"It needs no reiteration that an under-trial remains in the custody of the court throughout the proceedings and any step of fetters/handcuff, which are extreme steps, can only be taken after a Court allows the same on a request or an application containing reasons. This court has passed no such orders for this accused or, for that matter, any accused in this case," Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat ordered.

The Judge added "Let notice be also issued to DG(Prisons) to apprise this court whether any such orders have been passed from their end."

"In view of the above stated circumstances and the seriousness of the issue, this Court deems it fit to bring the said lapses, if any, to the notice of the worthy Commissioner of Police, Delhi who may file a report after inquiry through any responsible senior officer whether the accused Umar Khalid was brought in the handcuff today and, if so, on what grounds/orders."