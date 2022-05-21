Departmental enquiry against 3 cops after arrested accused flee custody
Greater Noida: Three policemen have been booked and departmental enquiry has also been initiated against them after an arrested accused fled their custody at Jewar police station, officials said on Friday. Police have formed teams to nab the accused.
According to the police, they had arrested a peddler identified as Amit (24), a resident of Rabupura area in Greater Noida who was booked under sections 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and had recovered around 1.5 kgs of marijuana from his possession on Wednesday evening.
"During the wee hours of Thursday, Amit pretended to be sick inside the lockup. He had dizziness and nausea following which the constable let him out so that he could feel better. However, he took advantage and fled the premises," Anjani Kumar Singh, station house officer of Jewar Police station said.
Following the incident, police have initiated action against the three personnel, including a homeguard present who was on duty.
"The two constable have been identified as Bhupendra Kumar and Anju while the homeguard present on duty was Harsh Bhati," DCP (Greater Noida) Meenakshi Katyayan said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Centre calls for 'mission mode' push to Covid vaccination across...20 May 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Monkeypox outbreak: Govt asks ICMR to be vigilant20 May 2022 7:35 PM GMT
'India's int'l stature grew in last 8 years'20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
SC orders transfer of Gyanvapi suit to Varanasi district judge20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Govt's 8 years dedicated to balanced development, social justice: Modi20 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT