Departmental enquiry against 3 cops after arrested accused flee custody

Greater Noida: Three policemen have been booked and departmental enquiry has also been initiated against them after an arrested accused fled their custody at Jewar police station, officials said on Friday. Police have formed teams to nab the accused.



According to the police, they had arrested a peddler identified as Amit (24), a resident of Rabupura area in Greater Noida who was booked under sections 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and had recovered around 1.5 kgs of marijuana from his possession on Wednesday evening.

"During the wee hours of Thursday, Amit pretended to be sick inside the lockup. He had dizziness and nausea following which the constable let him out so that he could feel better. However, he took advantage and fled the premises," Anjani Kumar Singh, station house officer of Jewar Police station said.

Following the incident, police have initiated action against the three personnel, including a homeguard present who was on duty.

"The two constable have been identified as Bhupendra Kumar and Anju while the homeguard present on duty was Harsh Bhati," DCP (Greater Noida) Meenakshi Katyayan said.