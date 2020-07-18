Dental clinics in Capital shuttered amid low footfall

New Delhi: Dental clinics in the Capital have seen a huge drop in footfall of patients post the pandemic, resulting in many dentists shutting down their practices.



Om Sai Dental Clinic in Dwarka Sector 6 has been shut since March. The doctors feel it is their duty to keep the practice down. "I am doing it for the benefit of the patients, as we are in very close proximity to them. I also intend to keep it shut for a while and see where things are going," said the doctor, who also owns the clinic.

When asked how much loss he had incurred over the last few months, the doctor said, the medical industry is non-profit.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian Dental Association have taken out protocols, which are to be followed by dentists throughout the country. Speaking to Millennium Post, Megha Sabharwal, a dentist at a government dental college said the risk of COVID-19 in dentistry is very high due to the proximity between patients and the doctor.

Dr Sharma, who has a dental clinic in Delhi said that they have had to shut one of their clinics. "Looking at the proximity and the safety measures, only one shop is working. However, everyone is taking precautions. While doctors are wearing PPE kits, patients also have to wear a special gown," he said, adding that the cost of these equipment has also taken a toll on the business.

"We have been asked to conduct telephonic conversations, which means taking the history of the patient. These are non-emergency cases though and only emergency procedures need to be carried out or where a patient is in pain," she said, adding that earlier, dentists used to get very few online appointments, which has increased post the pandemic.

Sabharwal said that many small clinics have had to shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis, especially with patients feeling unsafe going to a dentist. "Although every precaution is taken, dental clinics have taken a hit in a market where dentists already struggle to earn," she said.