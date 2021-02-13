Dense fog engulfs Delhi

New Delhi: A thick blanket of fog enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning, with the visibility dropping to 50 metres at Safdarjung and 250 metres at Palam at 8.30 am, MeT officials said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius, they said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 331 at 9 am, real-time data of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

Relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am, they said, adding that the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.