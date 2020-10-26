Dengue, typhoid and pollution now filling hospitals in Gurugram

New Delhi: Even as Gurugram's COVID-19 pandemic rages on, a majority of active Coronavirus patients are recovering under home isolation. However, hospitals in the city are now quickly filling up with increasing cases of dengue, typhoid and pollution-related ailments.



According to official data, there are 40 cases of dengue that have been reported from Gurugram. With winters having not set in completely, doctors highlight that there is a possibility of more cases being reported in the coming days.

There have already been more dengue cases this year than the previous year. In 2019, Gurugram had reported 21 dengue cases.

"There have been some cases of dengue that have been reported but the situation is under control. Regular inspection for the presence of larvae is being done by our officials and fogging is also being conducted in vulnerable areas. It is also important for citizens to take responsibility and not allow the water to be stored for more than two days," said a senior official from Gurugram Health Department.

Significantly, doctors highlight that in recent days, there has also been an increase in typhoid cases. In the Gurugram Government Hospital itself, over 35 patients are being medicated for typhoid. Most of these cases are reported from areas of Old Gurugram. Usually, typhoid cases surge in Gurugram during the monsoon months. According to medical experts, the consumption of contaminated water is a major reason for this

surge.

With the symptom of low-grade to high-grade fever being common for dengue, typhoid and COVID-19 patients, doctors face a complicated challenge in the coming

months.

With air quality levels in Gurugram deteriorating by the day, there is also a large number of patients who are visiting the hospitals for respiratory ailments. Dry cough, breathlessness, sore throat and pneumonia are some of the cases that are being seen by the city's pulmonologists. The air quality index in most areas of the city has reached "severe"

levels.