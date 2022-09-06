Dengue cases witness sharp rise as rain picks up

New Delhi: As dengue cases in the National Capital rise, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started several initiatives to take control of the issue. The civic body in their weekly report recorded a total of 75 cases of dengue in August 2022.



As per the MCD, "92 dengue cases have been reported from MCD jurisdiction out of 244 cases reported in Delhi until September 3, 2022. Number of cases is slightly more this year (72 in 2021 by this time) due to mandatory reporting by all the hospitals of Delhi since the disease has been made notifiable by the Gazette Notification No. 301, Delhi dt. 14th October, 2021."

The civic body has taken several measures to curb the issue, such as public awareness, anti mosquito measures, legal measures, involvement of inter sectoral departments like DJB, Irrigation & Flood control Department, PWD, CPWD, Railways, Horticulture, DMRC, DDA, ASI, Police, Education & Govt. Offices in Delhi.

MCD officials said: "Beat-wise field areas have been allotted to all the DBCs to impart health education followed by house checking for breeding detection & destruction. Beat-wise area allotted to FWs for insecticides spray in drains & any water accumulation on public land."

Dengue Breeding Checkers have carried out 2,24,94,105 number of house visits and 96,982 houses were found positive for mosquito breeding and subsequently 8,28,707 houses were sprayed with

insecticide.

MCD is coordinating with major stakeholders i.e. DJB, Irrigation & Flood control Department, P.W.D., C.P.W.D., D.T.C. ,Railways, Horticulture, DMRC, DDA, ASI, Police, Education & Govt. Offices in Delhi for prevention and control of mosquito breeding in and around their

buildings.