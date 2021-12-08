Dengue: Amicus appointed to check breeding control policies

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has appointed advocate Rajat Aneja as Amicus Curiae to assist the Court in suggesting ways to deal with the menace of large scale breeding of mosquitoes in city, which results in vector-borne diseases such as malaria, chikungunya, and dengue every year.

The bench was was dealing with a petition filed by South Delhi Municipal Corporation assailing the Delhi government's decision directing retrospective recovery of grants in aid

on the SDMC and other local bodies with effect from 01.04.2016 as being arbitrary and void.

The Court therefore separated the aspect with regards to mosquito breeding in the city from the main plea and directed the Registry to register a separate Writ Petition for that purpose. While hearing the plea last week, the Court had expressed its displeasure over the failure of authorities to control the menace of dengue in the city.

Earlier, the Court had expressed displeasure on the failure of municipal corporations to control the surge of vector borne diseases like

Dengue, malaria and Chikungunya in the national capital, observing that it's earlier directions to control the same had fallen on deaf ears.