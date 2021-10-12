Dengue: 480 cases in Delhi; 139 in October

New Delhi: At least 480 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this season, including nearly 140 in October, according to a civic report released on Monday. The total number of cases till October 2 had stood at 341. Nearly 140 fresh cases have been recorded in the last one week.



Of the total count of dengue cases in Delhi this year, 139 have been reported this month till October 9. In September, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for this month in the last three years. According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 480 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 9, which is the highest count since 2018 for the same period.