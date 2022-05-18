Demolition drives: Govt seeks detailed report from MCDs
New Delhi: The Delhi government has sought a detailed report from the BJP-ruled civic bodies on the demolition drives being conducted by them across the city since April 1, officials sources said on Wednesday.
This comes days after a series of anti-encroachment drives were conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city, including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday held a meeting with all AAP MLAs at his residence and asked them to oppose such demolition drives of the BJP-ruled municipalities.
Kejriwal had said the demolition drives in Delhi will render 63 lakh people homeless and that it will be the "biggest destruction" in Independent India, and accused the BJP of "misusing" power.
The ruling AAP and BJP have been engaged in a keen contest over the drive that picked up pace with Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta writing letters on April 20, asking the MCDs "to remove encroachments of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in
the city."
The north MCD had launched an anti encroachment drive using bulldozers in Jahangirpuri area days after area witnessed communal classes. Later, South MCD also started an anti encroachment drive.
Gupta has asserted that the drives will continue and charged the AAP of protecting the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis for political gains.
