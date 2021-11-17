Demarcate prayer area at Markaz, says HC

New Delhi: In a hint that the Nizamuddin Markaz here might finally be opened for prayers for the first time since the Tablighi Jamaat cluster was found there, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to inspect the premises and demarcate areas meant for prayers, congregation, and residences.



Justice Mukta Gupta of the Delhi High Court, issued these directions in a plea seeking the reopening of the premises —especially given the fact that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had allowed religious places to reopen,

Justice Gupta, during the hearings, noted the Delhi Police's argument that reopening the premises would mean having to reopen all spaces, which would create a fertile ground for violation of Covid norms. The DDMA also confirmed this. But the court said that the police must be able to demarcate the spaces and allow for reopening the prayer area.

Senior Advocate Sanjoy Ghose, representing the Delhi Waqf Board, argued that the Markaz premises should be reopened in light of the DDMA directions.

"As late as yesterday, the DDMA has passed guidelines under point 2(xii). All religious places are allowed to be open for visitors, this is the only religious place that is locked," contended Ghose, according to legal news website Bar & Bench.

Asking the police to start demarcating the spaces meant for prayers, Justice Gupta said, "Namaz is offered in religious place, not in congregation. Plain and simple, bifurcate which is the area for worship, which for congregation and residence," directing the local Station House Officer and the Delhi Waqf Board to together demarcate the relevant spaces within the Markaz premises.