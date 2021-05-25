Demand-supply deficit more than one-third, need drastic steps: HC on black fungus drug

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday noted that the supply of Amphotericin B in Delhi, a drug used to treat the infection, may well fall short of the projected demand for treating patients not only in Delhi but also across the country.



A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh observed that the status report filed by the Centre laying out the expected supply of the medicines in May and June, showed that the production, supply and import of the drug will fall short of the projected demand in the coming days.

Advocate Kirtiman Singh, on behalf of Centre, told the bench that the expected supply of the drug in June will be 2,55,440. "There are five additional manufacturers which will start production...through our Consulates etc., we are approaching other avenues also…"

The court was also apprised of the fact that there were 475 patients currently suffering from the black fungus infection in Delhi. However, Justice Singh expressed concern and stated that the numbers at present were "humongous". 'There should be drastic steps taken. Gap is more than 1/3rd," Justice Singh orally said.

However, advocate Singh rebutted, saying that while there was a demand-supply gap between the production and the number of patients, "the capacity of production is being stretched to the limit".

"...this isn't a contagious disease. It's not going to grow at a rate in which Covid has grown. There's no doubt about the fact that this is a dangerous situation," advocate Singh argued.

Meanwhile during the hearing, both Centre and Delhi government's counsels sparred over the lack of sufficient supply of the drug with Delhi, who as per Centre has been demanding an unreasonable amount of drug vials.

Advocate Singh said that Delhi government, for a caseload of 197, have been demanding 1 lakh vials.

However, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, on behalf of the Delhi government, argued that Delhi was seven times short of it's earlier supply. He stated that they have gone from 2 lakhs to 1 lakh vials supply. "We have already reached 475. We have touched the half-mark.

The bench, questioning the Centre on the shortage in supply of the drug, asked: "How are you (Centre) planning to meet all-India demand is the point. Because your projections of supply even that is not sufficient to meet the demand," the court stated.

Thereafter the Centre told the court that it will submit a report before court on steps it has taken in this regard and also on that of an alternative medication.

Significantly, during the hearing, one advocate Iqra Khalid moved a plea seeking immediate intervention for her 80-year-old grandfather, who urgently needed Amphotericin B. Thereafter, the court directed advocate Amit Mahajan, for Centre, to look into the issue and shift the patient to AIIMS which has more supply.