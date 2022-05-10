Demand for int'l driving permits picks up in Delhi

New Delhi: With the easing of restrictions on international travel, the demand for international driving permits has picked up this year so far, officials said on Monday.



The officials of the Delhi Transport Department said that the demand for international driving permits was low in 2020 and 2021 due to travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the Covid

pandemic.

According to data accessed from the transport department through an RTI plea, in 2020 and 2021, as many as 2,421 and 4,825 international driving permits were issued, respectively. However, till April 29 this year, 2,849 such permits have been issued, showed

the data.

The department issued 9,175 international driving permits in 2018 which subsequently rose to 10,049 the following year.

International driving permits are issued from various zonal offices with a validity of one year, the officials

said.